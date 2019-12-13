How to reduce waste during the holidays
There’s so much waste during the holidays but how do you balance gift giving with waste reduction? Be thoughtful about your gift giving and choose quality over quantity. Better to give one well-loved gift then many cheaper gifts soon-to-be-forgotten. I love giving experience gifts. In the Portland area, we’re blessed with so many great things to do. From concerts to theatre performances, museums to the zoo, there are lots of gift ideas. Shopping locally reduces unnecessary packaging like bubble wrap, Styrofoam peanuts and plastic, plus it’s good for our local economy. Items that can be consumed also make great gifts. Choose from gourmet foods, spirits or spices, or make your own holiday treats to give.
How to reduce waste during the holidays