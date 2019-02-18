Phasing out plastic containers can be the first step you take while working towards a plastic free life.

It was fore me. It’s a long journey, since plastic is everywhere, but I’m working on it. One easy switch is replacing plastic with glass for food.

If I make a big batch of marinara sauce or a pot of beans, I freeze it in glass jars. Through trial and error, I found that the best jars for freezing are wide-mouth jars and my favorite happen to be the jars that my peanut butter comes in.

Leave a little headspace because everything will expand in the freezer. I also have jars of slice lemons and limes, and jalapeno peppers.

How to freeze foods in glass jars