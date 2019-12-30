How some cities crack down on idling
There are a few cities that have laws against idling in your car. London is one of those places but it wasn’t until recently that they decided to crack down on polluters. When you idle your car, you’re putting pollutants into the air, over 1 kilogram of CO2, along with particulate matter, for every 10 minutes of idling. In New York, there’s a reward program for tipsters that pays out 25 percent of the fines. Why the fuss about idling? Emissions in congested areas could be cut by 30 percent by turning off engines of cars that aren’t moving. Next time you’re just sitting in your car, turn off the engine and we’ll all breathe better.
