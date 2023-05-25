101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

High School Therapy Dog Changing Lives For Students! -Mitch-

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

 

1.  A 40-year-old guy from Holland was paralyzed from the waist down in 2011.  But now he’s walking again thanks to a new brain implant doctors came up with.

 

 

It bypasses the part of his spine that was injured, and sends signals to another implant that tells his muscles to move.  He still has to use a walker, but it could be a huge development for people with spinal cord injuries.

 

 

2.  A news station in Atlanta just did a big profile on a high school therapy dog named Duck.  He got the name when he failed out of duck-hunting school.  But it turned out he was great with special needs kids.

 

 

One of them is a girl named Alyssa Biggs, who he started sitting next to in class.  And bonding with him helped her figure out what she wants to do for a career.  With Duck’s help, she recently got certified to be a therapy dog handler.

 

 

3.  A video of a female orangutan checking out a baby at the Louisville Zoo is going viral.  They’re on opposite sides of a glass wall.  She literally points right at the kid like she’s saying, “Hey, bring that baby over here.”  (Here’s the video.)

