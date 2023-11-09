Heroic Hound Guides Rescue: Faithful Dog Locates Owner’s Missing Cat Trapped in Abandoned Mineshaft

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Walmart is making a big change to accommodate customers with autism, PTSD, and other sensory disorders. Starting tomorrow, stores nationwide will have special “sensory-friendly” hours from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. each day.

The TVs will show a static image instead of videos. They’ll also leave the music off and lower the lights. They tested it for back-to-school season and had success. Quote, “We hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears.”

2. An Uber driver in Washington state hit the lottery for $110,000 while getting gas. He’s planning to pay off all his debt and take his family on a big vacation.

3. A dog in England tracked down its owner’s missing cat the other day. It led her to an abandoned mineshaft. It turned out the cat fell in and couldn’t get out. Firefighters helped, and the cat is back home now. (Here’s a photo.)

4. A 40-year-old man in Las Vegas says his smartwatch recently saved his life. He has Type 1 diabetes, passed out from low blood sugar, and hit his head. But his Apple Watch automatically called 9-1-1, and he’s okay.

-Mitch-

