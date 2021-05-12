Here’s Your Rock Hall of Fame Class of 2021
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The votes have been counted and the following have been elected for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:
Performer Category – honoring bands and solo artists who, in their careers, have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock ‘n’ roll:
- Jay-Z
- Carole King
- Todd Rundgren
- Tina Turner
- Foo Fighters — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear
- The Go-Go’s — Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin
Musical Excellence Award — given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music:
- LL Cool J
- Billy Preston
- Randy Rhoads
Early Influence Award — given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock ‘n’ roll and music that has impacted youth culture:
- Gil Scott Heron
- Charley Patton
- Kraftwerk — Karl Bartos, Wolfgang Flür, Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider
Ahmet Ertegun Award – given to non performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock ‘n’ roll and music that has impacted youth culture:
- Clarence Avant — music executive, entrepreneur and film producer who also goes by the name of “The Black Godfather”
To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction.
Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry.
Three out of the Top 5 on the Fans’ Ballot are being Inducted — Tina Turner, who won the Fan Vote, The Go-Go’s and Foo Fighters. The Top 5 as selected by the public comprised a Fans Ballot that was tallied along with the other voting body ballots.