Hella Mega Tour Postponed to 2021
(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have officially postponed their stadium tour to 2021.
The move had been expected for a few weeks after most of the European leg of the Hell Mega Tour was moved to next year. The trek was slated to start July 17th in Seattle.
The three bands issued a statement that says, “Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority, so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega Tour until next year. We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold onto those tickets. All ticket holders will be E-mailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”