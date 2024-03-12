Hawaiian Jogger Braves 1,000-Foot Cliff to Rescue Injured Dog, Reunites Her with Owner

1. Rumor has it Apple is planning to add a “hearing aid mode” for AirPods. They already have a “Conversation Boost” feature, and something called “Live Listen”. But this would be a more robust feature that’s more like actual hearing aids. It would be big, since AirPods are cheaper and more accessible for a lot of people.

2. Big news in women’s sports: The 2024 Olympics will be the first with full gender parity. That means the same number of women and men are competing. The International Olympic Committee just did a big write-up about it for International Women’s Day on Friday.

3. A guy in Hawaii was jogging last month when he found an injured dog at the top of a 1,000-foot cliff . . . and CARRIED her back down the mountain. She weighs about 50 pounds and looks like some sort of pit bull mix. The guy was hiking on one of the MOST dangerous trails on the entire island.

He tracked down her owner and got her home. Turns out she got loose on a walk and ran off. It’s not clear how long she’d been missing, but she was severely dehydrated. (Here’s a video.)