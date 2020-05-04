Have a Good Trip with Sting
Sting will make his way to Netflix next Monday, May 11th.
He’s part of Have a Good Trip, a documentary that features various musicians, actors and comedians discussing their good and bad experiences with hallucinogenic drugs.
He says, “I don’t think psychedelics are the answer to the world’s problems, but they could be a start.” He adds that on one trip, the was grass he was walking on spoke to him.
Also appearing in the film are actor Ben Stiller, comedian Lewis Black, Donovan and Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who warns, “You can take too much, and that’s a mistake.” He should know, because he did and thought his cymbals were melting during a show.