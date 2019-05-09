Harry and Meghan Show First Pictures of Baby Archie

Harry and Meghan Show First Pictures of New Baby Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed the first pictures of their new baby. The pictures, which were taken at Windsor Castle, show the proud parents beaming with joy along with the newest addition to the royal family.

“He’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days, said Meghan about their new baby. “He already has a little bit of facial hair,” Harry joked. The name of “Baby Sussex” hasn’t been revealed yet, but he will be meeting the Queen for the first time today. What do you think will be the name of “Baby Sussex?”

Baby Sussex was born May 6 at Windsor Castle. He was born at 5:26 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Harry says that Meghan and baby are doing well and are both healthy.