Green your wedding day

wedding taking place outdoors in Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Kenya

Planning a wedding? There are ways to make your even more ecofriendly. The big one is figuring out where  to married. Choosing a location nearest to your guests means less travel costs all around and lowering your overall impact. If you get married at the same location as the reception, you’ll also save people from driving to various spots. Instead of buying your decorations, there are a number of places in the area where you can rent your decorations. There’s even a library in Vancouver called Décor Lending Library where you can borrow decorations for your event. When it comes to the menu, select a planet-friendly menu, meaning, less meat. Or, you could do what I did and elope. 

Décor Lending Library

Green your wedding day

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Episode 7 – Alan Scott PGE building a new wind and solar energy project Solar Oregon hosts a talk about community solar movement GREEN TIPS: The next Repair Cafe and Fix-It Fair is tomorrow GREEN TIPS: Do you smoke? Take care of your butts. GREEN TIPS: Does eating organic produce make a difference?