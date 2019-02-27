Planning a wedding? There are ways to make your even more ecofriendly. The big one is figuring out where to married. Choosing a location nearest to your guests means less travel costs all around and lowering your overall impact. If you get married at the same location as the reception, you’ll also save people from driving to various spots. Instead of buying your decorations, there are a number of places in the area where you can rent your decorations. There’s even a library in Vancouver called Décor Lending Library where you can borrow decorations for your event. When it comes to the menu, select a planet-friendly menu, meaning, less meat. Or, you could do what I did and elope.

Green your wedding day