Goodwill Store’s $15 Lego Piece Turns Out to be $18,000 Extremely Rare Piece!

1.  A Goodwill store in central Pennsylvania recently listed a single Lego piece for $15 online, but it ended up being worth a lot more than that.  It’s a rare gold mask made of ACTUAL 14-karat gold.  Lego only made 30 of them.

The store sold it at auction last month for just a hair over $18,000.  (!!!)  It’s the most a single Lego piece has ever sold for.  (Here’s a photo.)

 

2.  Do you ever round up at stores and donate your change to charity?  It adds up.  A report found campaigns like that brought in $749 MILLION in 2022.  And that’s just the ones that raised at least $1 million.

 

3.  Turns out you CAN teach an old dog new tricks:  A woman in her 80s recently passed away in Dallas.  And a neighbor named Lisa Kanarek . . . who barely even knew her . . . ended up adopting her elderly dog named Gaia.

Gaia spent most of her life inside, or in the woman’s backyard.  But Lisa started taking her on more and more walks . . . realized she really loved kids . . . and she’s now working as a therapy dog.  Her first gig was at a children’s hospital.  She also helps cheer people up in hospice.

