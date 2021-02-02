Go Green with Lewis Capaldi
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
If you want to perk up that fern hanging in your window, put on some Lewis Capaldi!
A British company called Pointless Plants surveyed over 1100 green-thumbed people and found that half regularly played music for their plants. Lewis was the top choice by a wide margin, with 62 percent of those polled using his tunes to soothe their greenery. K-Pop kings BTS were the second choice, followed by Taylor Swift, Tame Impala and Elton John.
Studies show that music actually does help plants grow more quickly, but the scientists behind them say the benefit more likely comes from the vibrations than the actual melodies. (Daily Record)