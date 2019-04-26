Get rid of ants naturally

We are having a steady stream of ants marching in our house this spring. Despite constantly wiping down the counters and cleaning up, they continue to come inside. If you’ve got the same problem, there are a couple of things you can do to stop them. There are a couple of things that stop ants in their tracks, one of them is cinnamon. You can sprinkle some where they’re coming in or use cinnamon essential oil. You can use peppermint essential oil in the same way. Either one will make your home smell great. Ants don’t like coffee grounds either. If you sprinkle some near where they’ve made a home, they’ll move. And believe it or not, chalk is a secret weapon against ants. Ants will not cross a line drawn in chalk.

