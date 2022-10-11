Garden tips for October

October is a great month to do some clean up in the garden! Start by composting all of your fruits/vegetables that are done producing, dig up and store potatoes and bring in green tomatoes to ripen. You can discourage weeds by using newspaper or cardboard, and covering with mulch. Clean up annual flower beds by digging out diseased plants, prune dead fruiting canes for raspberries and cover asparagus and rhubarb beds with mulch. But don’t stop! Now’s also the perfect time to plant spring bulbs, garlic, ground covers along with trees and shrubs.

Portland Nursery has more tips for your October garden

If you don’t like green tomatoes, here are some tips for coaxing them to ripen inside. I’ve used the cardboard box trick the past few years