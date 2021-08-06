Friday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A guy in a wheelchair fell on the tracks at a subway station in New York on Wednesday. But a random guy jumped down and saved him right before the next train came barreling in. Other people on the platform helped pull them back up.
2. A couple years ago, a youth sports coach in Alabama named Daniel Donaldson took in a 14-year-old student who was in foster care. Now they’re going viral after she surprised him on his birthday by asking him to officially ADOPT her. Daniel’s wife was in on the surprise. He said yes and got pretty emotional about it. (Here’s a photo.)
3. A 7-year-old girl in Georgia named Jade Britt raised $700, and used it to make care packages for homeless veterans. Her grandfather served in Vietnam, so that’s what inspired her to do it.
4. A guy in Ohio named Joel Wegener has two kids with Down syndrome . . . 18-year-old Josh and 21-year-old Mary Kate. And he was worried about them finding jobs, so he decided to CREATE jobs for them.
He bought an ice cream truck, and they launched a business together in April called Special Neat Treats. Since then, they’ve made over 5,000 sales. So business has been booming this summer. He hopes it encourages other businesses to hire people with special needs.
-Mitch-