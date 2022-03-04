Friday’s Good News!

1. A guy in Kentucky was leaving a store last weekend when he found 10 bucks in his jacket pocket. So he went back in . . . bought a lottery ticket . . . and won 250 GRAND.
2. A Ukrainian woman who owns and operates a bakery in San Antonio promised to donate all the money she brought in last weekend to help people in her home country. And in three days, she raised over $72,000.
3. Also, crypto donors have been giving Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other coins in huge amounts. Last we heard, over $50 MILLION had been raised in cryptocurrency to help Ukraine.
4. An 11-year-old Siberian husky in Seattle is going viral, because he’s got his own service dog. His name is Sterling, and glaucoma robbed him of eyesight a few years ago. But he’s still going strong, because a 10-year-old dog named Walker goes everywhere with him, and they’re best buds.