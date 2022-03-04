      Weather Alert

Friday’s Good News!

 

1.  A guy in Kentucky was leaving a store last weekend when he found 10 bucks in his jacket pocket.  So he went back in . . . bought a lottery ticket . . . and won 250 GRAND.

 

2.  A Ukrainian woman who owns and operates a bakery in San Antonio promised to donate all the money she brought in last weekend to help people in her home country.  And in three days, she raised over $72,000.

 

3.  Also, crypto donors have been giving Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other coins in huge amounts.  Last we heard, over $50 MILLION had been raised in cryptocurrency to help Ukraine.

 

4.  An 11-year-old Siberian husky in Seattle is going viral, because he’s got his own service dog.  His name is Sterling, and glaucoma robbed him of eyesight a few years ago.  But he’s still going strong, because a 10-year-old dog named Walker goes everywhere with him, and they’re best buds.

#Trending
Stop the ants from marching into your house
Green Day Cancels Russia Concert
Dave Grohl: Never Going Solo
ICYMI - Mitski's incredible performance on Kimmel
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Katelyn Convery
Connect With Us Listen To Us On