Friday’s Good News!

1. A couple in Detroit got married last month, and the woman has two daughters from a past relationship. Now a video is going viral after the groom stopped the ceremony . . . got down on one knee . . . and asked the two girls if he could officially adopt them.
2. A 45-year-old woman in the U.K. named Sarah Armstrong has been using the pandemic as a chance to get in shape . . . and she has now lost 140 pounds. She was 322 last March, and now she’s down around 180.
3. A nightclub in Scotland will start using the body heat of people on the dancefloor to power the building.
4. A rich guy in England recently passed away and left most of his money to a bellhop at a hotel in Turkey that he used to visit a lot. They haven’t said how much it is, but he’ll never have to work another day in his life.
-Mitch-