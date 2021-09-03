      Weather Alert

Friday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!

 

1.  A couple in Detroit got married last month, and the woman has two daughters from a past relationship.  Now a video is going viral after the groom stopped the ceremony . . . got down on one knee . . . and asked the two girls if he could officially adopt them.

 

2.  A 45-year-old woman in the U.K. named Sarah Armstrong has been using the pandemic as a chance to get in shape . . . and she has now lost 140 pounds.  She was 322 last March, and now she’s down around 180.

 

3.  A nightclub in Scotland will start using the body heat of people on the dancefloor to power the building.

 

4.  A rich guy in England recently passed away and left most of his money to a bellhop at a hotel in Turkey that he used to visit a lot.  They haven’t said how much it is, but he’ll never have to work another day in his life.

The EPA finally bans chlorpyrifos, the pesticide linked to neurological damage in children.
