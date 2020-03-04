France’s wide-ranging anti-waste law

      Weather Alert

France instituted a groundbreaking law this year that bans designer clothes and luxury goods companies from destroying unsold or returned items. It’s part of a wide-ranging anti-waste law that also covers electrical items, cosmetics and other items. The bill requires producers, importers and distributors, including online firms like Amazon to donate unsold non-food goods. And if that wasn’t enough, in a “polluter pays” clause, companies will be required to finance the destruction of waste they create.

