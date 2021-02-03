Four Seasons of Weezer

Rivers Cuomo is already looking ahead to Weezer’s next project, even though OK Human has been out for just a few days and Van Weezer will be released in just four months.
Cuomo tells the Strombo Show, “The next idea is a four-album set, where each album corresponds to one of the four seasons. And then each album has a very different vibe and lyrical theme.” For winter, Cuomo says the band wants to sound like “90s singer-songwriters like Elliott Smith” and do songs with “lots of loss and despair and kind of quiet.”
Cuomo also mentioned Franz Ferdinand as a band they might look to for the fall album that would focus on “dance rock.” As for spring, they want to go for more “breezy island”-type of acoustic songs.
Cuomo didn’t reveal when all these albums might be released. The next Weezer album, the metal- and hard rock-influenced Van Weezer, is due out May 7th.