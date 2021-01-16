Foo Fighters, Springsteen Join Inaugural Concert
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV)
Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters have been added to the Joe Biden inaugural concert on Wednesday.
They join the previously announced Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and others who will be announced in the coming days.
Tom Hanks will host Celebrating America, a 90-minute special that will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.” Biden and Kamala Harris will also make remarks. Celebrating America airs Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on most of the major networks.