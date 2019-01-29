Flying This Week? Check With Your Airline Before Heading To PDX

The bitter cold across the U.S. has forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights on Tuesday.  USA Today reports over 900 flights have been affected by cold, icy conditions.  Superbowl city Atlanta is getting hit hard. 300 flights in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have been canceled already.  Chicago is seeing massive disruptions as well. Midway Airport has 375 canceled flights. Most of them are for Southwest Airlines. If you are flying today, call ahead or sign up for alerts to make sure your flight is still on schedule.   Good luck!  -Mitch-

