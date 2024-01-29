Fast-Food Chain Spending $1 Million To Pay Off School Lunch Debt at 762 Schools

1. A homeless man in Fayetteville, North Carolina rescued five puppies and took them to an animal shelter this month after their mom got hit by a car. Despite his limited resources, he’d been feeding the mom and had a feeling she had puppies somewhere. So he went looking for them and brought them in.

The shelter has been trying to track him down, because people online want to help him out. The puppies go up for adoption this Thursday. (Here’s a photo.)

2. The city of Decatur, Georgia had been serving cheese sandwiches to students with unpaid lunch debt. But a major fast food chain just stepped in to help. Arby’s donated $88,000 to cover that debt.

They also donated $115,000 to cover the debt at three more Atlanta-area schools. They’re donating a total of $1 million this month to pay off the school lunch debt at 762 schools across the country.

3. A 45-year-old gamer who goes by “Bread” online raised a bunch of money for a children’s hospital in Rhode Island this month. He played games for 24 hours straight . . . streamed the whole thing online . . . and raised more than $100,000