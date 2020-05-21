Ever Wonder Why Men Have Beards And Women Do Not?
Have you ever wondered why men grow facial hair? I mean . . . if it were just something we evolved to keep us warm, wouldn’t women have thick mustaches and beards too? Well, a new study in the journal “Integrative Organismal Biology” has a theory. The researchers believe beards evolved to help men absorb a PUNCH TO THE FACE. When early humans would fight over food, it involved plenty of dudes getting hit in the head. So men eventually developed beards as “padding.” And beards actually do kinda work for that purpose. The researchers found that a beard absorbs about 37% of the energy from a punch.
So now you know!
