Ed Sheeran is Britain’s Most Wanted…. House on Google
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran‘s fans may be the world’s nosiest — since his rural estate tops the list of Britain’s most-Googled celebrity homes.
According to a list compiled by RatedPeople.com, Ed’s spread in the isolated town of Framlingham racked up nearly 47,000 Google Maps searches, with most of those folks zooming in on street views of its many buildings.
Lookie-loos can peep the five houses scattered across the 16-acre estate, along with the separate outdoor kitchen, the private pub, the 26-foot high treehouse and the “wildlife pond,” which most folks would call a swimming pool.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s California home is the most Googled overall — with 168,000 hits in the past year. (Sun)