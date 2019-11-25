Don’t put these items down your drain!
With all of the cooking and baking that goes on this time of year, it’s a good time to remind you what doesn’t go down the drain. According to the EPA, almost half of all sewer blockages are caused by grease becoming solid in the pipes. Cooking oil, shortening, lard and grease belong in the garbage, not down the drain and not in your compost. Other items that can cause blockages include sauces and condiments, and believe it or not, coffee grounds are among the most common causes of kitchen sink drain clogs. When it comes to any personal care wipes, those go in the garbage too. Flushable wipes are not flushable.
