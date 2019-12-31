Day use fees waived in Oregon State Parks tomorrow
Kick off your new year on the right foot by hiking in a state park. Day use fees will be waived at all Oregon State Parks tomorrow. There are 37 guided hikes in 31 parks across the state with hikes led by a park ranger or volunteer sharing stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife and plants. Registration is encouraged but not required. There are hikes around the Portland area, the Gorge, Willamette Valley, along the coast, Southern Oregon and Central Oregon. Whether you hike on your own or on one of these guided hikes, make sure you’re dressed for the weather with layers and sturdy shoes. Bring water and snacks, and since there’s bound to be lots of wildlife, binoculars too.
