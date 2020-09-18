Dave Grohl Always Wants to Retire After Tours
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Dave Grohl feels like he wants to retire from touring every time Foo Fighters finish up a world trek.
Grohl spoke with Brian Johnson of AC/DC for a documentary that aired Thursday night on Sky Arts in the U.K. and he said, “It’s kind of a running joke with everyone in my life where, after I’ve been on the road for a year and a half, I come home from tour and say, ‘I’m never doing that again. That’s it. That’s the last time. Never ever again. I’m going to take two years off.'”
Grohl added that his friends are always doubtful. “And all my friends look at me and say, ‘[Bullcrap]. There’s no way.'” Of course, his friends are always right. “And after a month and a half I’ve got a guitar in my lap and I’m writing songs and I call the guys and say, ‘Let’s make another record.’ Every time.”