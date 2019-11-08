Curbside composting expands to Eugene and soon to Hillsboro
Congrats to Eugene residents! They’re the latest city in Oregon to get curbside composting. Eugene joins a growing number of cities in Oregon that allows you to put food in your yard debris bin. Reducing plant-based products in the landfills has a huge impact for climate change because food waste is a big source of methane gas emissions. When Portland started their curbside compost program, the city reported a 44% drop in the trash being collected at the curb. Starting next year, residents in Hillsboro will be able to compost their food scraps too. Much of the food waste and yard debris collected in the area goes to Nature’s needs in North Plains where it gets turned into high quality compost used by many farmers in the area.
Hillsboro curbside composing
Curbside composting expands to Eugene