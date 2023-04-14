101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Could Oregon finally ban styrofoam take out containers?

Share
Could Oregon finally ban styrofoam take out containers?
credit: Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Oregon Senate passed a bill that would ban the use of styrofoam (polystyrene) take out containers from food vendors and restaurants by a vote of 20-9. In 2019, a similar bill was failed to pass the House, partly due to Agilyx’s (a styrofoam recycling company based in Tigard) influence, convincing a number of Democrats to oppose a ban in hopes that the state would create a better system for recycling polystyrene food containers. Senator Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro), the bill’s sponsor,  had initially included language that would’ve set up guidelines for containers that vendors could use, but that received pushback from business groups as being too burdensome.

Ten cities in Oregon already have a ban on styrofoam take out containers including Portland, Medford, Eugene, Ashland and Florence.

Contact your state legislators and voice your support! Find your legislator here

Read more at KGW and OPB

 

#Trending

1

Clothing need repairs? Next Repair PDX focusing on clothes!
2

A Cockatoo Assists A Guy With A Great Wedding Proposal! (And More Good News)
3

World's Most Advanced Humanoid Robot Says It Is Sad It Will Never Find True Love!
4

New "Indiana Jones" Trailer Just Dropped!
5

Uber Driver Donates Kidney To Random Passenger! (And More Good News)

Recently Played

Wake Me UpAvicci
9:44pm
TalkColdplay
9:40pm
Ghosts AgainDepeche Mode
9:35pm
The World I KnowCollective Soul
9:31pm
Sweater WeatherThe Neighbourhood
9:27pm
View Full Playlist