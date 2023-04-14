Could Oregon finally ban styrofoam take out containers?

Earlier this month, the Oregon Senate passed a bill that would ban the use of styrofoam (polystyrene) take out containers from food vendors and restaurants by a vote of 20-9. In 2019, a similar bill was failed to pass the House, partly due to Agilyx’s (a styrofoam recycling company based in Tigard) influence, convincing a number of Democrats to oppose a ban in hopes that the state would create a better system for recycling polystyrene food containers. Senator Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro), the bill’s sponsor, had initially included language that would’ve set up guidelines for containers that vendors could use, but that received pushback from business groups as being too burdensome.

Ten cities in Oregon already have a ban on styrofoam take out containers including Portland, Medford, Eugene, Ashland and Florence.

Contact your state legislators and voice your support! Find your legislator here

