Corey’s Diary 3/27/19: I’m Taking A Big Chance With Jeff birthdaycoastcorey foleycorey's diaryjeffnorth dakotaoregonoutsideparentsroad tripsweatherwine tasting SHARE RELATED CONTENT Buy A Sub For A Good Cause Corey’s Diary 3/26/19: Something Is Wrong & I Don’t Think It Will Change Hell Yes: Drinking Coffee And Alcohol Every Day May Help You Live Longer Corey’s Diary 3/25/19: Time To Take Off My Shirt English Bulldog Will Be New Cadbury Easter Bunny Corey’s Diary 3/22/19: Something Truly Exciting Is Happening Right Now