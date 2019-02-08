Corey’s Diary 2/8/19: Mass Chaos Is Coming And It’s Name Is Maya How bad does a snowstorm have to be before they name it? anniverarybeet chipscorey foleycorey's diarydogslipstickM.A.C.nw 2rd avepaper sourcethe firesidethe meadowtomato soup SHARE RELATED CONTENT Chipotle Opening Drive Thru Style ‘Chipotlanes’ Corey’s Diary 2/7/19: I Hate Fighting With This Person The Portland Winter Light Festival Kicks Off Tonight! Corey’s Diary 2/6/19: Did I Do The Right Thing? Dad Uses Son to Scrape Snow Off Car in Viral Video Corey’s Diary 2/5/19: This May Be The Worst Diary…Ever