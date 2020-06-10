Coachella 2020 – Unofficially Cancelled
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
On the heels of Lollapalooza being canceled, a new report says that Coachella won’t happen this fall — and might not return until late 2021.
Billboard reports that Goldenvoice is “still trying to determine whether the two-weekend, 125,000-person-per-day festival will make a limited-capacity return in April 2021 or a larger, higher capacity comeback in October 2021.”
They added that 40-percent of ticket buyers have requested refunds for this year’s festival after it shifted from April to October and while the company thinks they could do the event at 60-percent of capacity in April, they’re “holding off on making a final rescheduling decision until there is more clarity on the pandemic’s overall trajectory.”