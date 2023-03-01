101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Clean doesn’t have a scent

Share
Clean doesn’t have a scent
credit: Getty Images

In the middle of winter when you’ve been cooped up inside, air fresheners seem like a great way to add “freshness” to the air. Whether it’s coming from an aerosol can, plug-in, scented candle or gel, these products all carry the same thing – chemicals that have the potential to cause hormone disruption and respiratory issues. There are over 100 chemicals in air fresheners and the most toxic include volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde, benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylenes, which are linked to various cancers.

Clean doesn’t have a smell, but if scent is important to you, the best option is a reed diffuser, though essential oils work well too. Just read the ingredient list first.

The Environmental Working Group is a Washington-based nonprofit that focuses on research and advocacy, and ‘grades’ everything from make-up to sunscreens to household products. If you’re wondering about the toxicity of a product you use, check out their website.

Read more about air fresheners here and here

#Trending

1

Consider repairing your broken item before you replace it
2

The Strangest Story About A Happily Married Couple You Will Ever Read! (And More Good News)
3

Homegrown Discovery with Dakota Theim
4

Tune in Sunday at 6pm for "Hotel California" from start to finish
5

Woman Helps Her Dad Become A Best Selling Author Thanks To Tik Tok! (And More Good News)

Recently Played

LingerCranberries
1:08am
Good NewsBakar
1:05am
Times Like TheseFoo Fighters
1:01am
CannonballBreeders
12:57am
Madman's EyesDave Matthews Band
12:53am
View Full Playlist