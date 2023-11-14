Citizens Helping Out Cops!

1. Two people-helping-cops stories are in the news: An Army veteran in Florida stopped a would-be carjacker who pulled a pregnant woman out of car and tried to speed off! This good samaritan held him until police got there.

And a former criminal risked his life to pull an injured cop to safety during a SHOOTOUT in Houston Saturday. The cop got hit in the leg, but he’ll be okay. (The suspect who shot him won’t be okay. He died in the hospital.)

2. A poll on charity work found most volunteers in the U.S. do it because they want to help others and have an impact on their community. The average volunteer donates $1,869 worth of their time each year.

3. Here’s some dedication: A book club in L.A. just finished their first book after reading and discussing it for 28 YEARS. It’s the novel “Finnegans Wake” by James Joyce, one of the most difficult reads of all time.

It’s 628 pages. They started the club in 1995, and discussed one page per month. So what are they reading next? The same book all over again.