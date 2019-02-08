Chipotle Opening Drive Thru Style ‘Chipotlanes’

Drive-Thru Chipotle? Has my life changed for the better? Almost.

Chipotle’s CEO has announced the rollout of ‘Chipotlanes.’

The drive-thru style lanes will allow you to pick up your mobile Chipotle order without getting out of the car. You can currently bypass the line to get your preorder but you have to use physical energy to park, leave the car and go into the restaurant.

These “Chipotlanes” will appear at a few dozen locations across the country. Sadly, most of them will pop up at newly built Chipotle restaurants.