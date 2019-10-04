Check Out The Sexy Admissions College Scandal Halloween Costume
They can really turn ANYTHING into a sexy Halloween costume these days, huh? This year we already have new sexy costumes based on Mr. Rogers, plant-based burgers, tariffs, and the painter Bob Ross. And now, this.
An online store called Yandy is behind most of these costumes. And their latest is . . . a sexy COLLEGE ADMISSIONS scandal costume.
They did kind of phone it in on this one, though. It’s just a tight orange crop top with the phrase “Mom of the Year” crossed out and the word “INMATE” stamped on it instead. And it comes with high-waisted, tight orange pants.
If you’re interested, it’s on sale now for $70.