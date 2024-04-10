Canadian Grandma Shatters World Plank Record with Over 4-Hour Effort

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A bunch of people at an Arkansas park got married during the eclipse on Monday. They thought it would be a unique way to tie the knot. Although, not that unique . . . around 400 couples from 25 states were there. It was pretty romantic though, and free. They just had to get their marriage license.

2. At least 19 feral cats roam the grounds of Mexico’s National Palace, where the president lives. And Mexico just announced it’ll stay that way. The cats will get to live out the rest of their lives there with full access to all areas. They sometimes interrupt meetings, but everyone’s fine with it.

3. A 58-year-old grandmother in Canada broke a world record by doing a plank for over 4 hours and 30 minutes. That’s the ab exercise where you’re on your toes and forearms. If you’ve never done one, they’re easy . . . and also NOT easy. (Here’s the video.)

4. Speaking of world records: Larry and Jessica McDonnell live in West Virginia, and now hold the record for “greatest height differential of a married couple,” where the WOMAN is taller.

She’s 5-foot-10, and he’s an even 3-feet. They’ve been married almost 18 years and have four kids together. They just did an interview about it and said what’s on the inside is what really matters.

Quote, “You might find a person who looks exactly like what you want, but you need someone who makes you feel and think and love.” (Here’s a photo.)

www.shaneco.com