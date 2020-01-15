British Columbia to ban sales of new gas and diesel cars in 2040
British Columbia will ban sales of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2040. The Zero Emissions Vehicles Act requires all cars sold in the province be zero emissions vehicles. The move is to push automakers to send more plug-in vehicles to the area where there’s a lot of interest in buying electric cars but not a lot available. . British Columbia offers electric car buyers a purchase incentive and a tax credit. The new act is the most aggressive electric-car agenda in North America and criticism of the law mostly focuses on loopholes that reduce its effectiveness.
