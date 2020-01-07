      Weather Alert

Bonnaroo: Tool, Lana Del Rey, Tame Impala Headline

Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala are among the headliners at this year’s Bonnaroo.

The 19th edition of the festival in Manchester, Tennessee is set for June 11th through the 14th. Tickets go on sale Thursday. Here are the highlights for the daily breakdown of the lineup.

June 11th: Devon Gilfillian and Larkin Poe.

June 12th: ToolThe 1975Glass AnimalsYoung The GiantBrittany HowardPrimusDashboard ConfessionalTurkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40Tones and I and Yola.

June 13th: LizzoFlumeOysterheadTenacious D, Jason Isbell and The 400 UnitDermot Kennedy, Mt. Joy and The Marcus King Band.

June 14th: Tame Impala, Lana Del ReyVampire WeekendLeon BridgesGrace PotterThe StrutsCaamp and Orville Peck.

Check out the full line-up below:

