Bonnaroo: Tool, Lana Del Rey, Tame Impala Headline
Tool, Lizzo and Tame Impala are among the headliners at this year’s Bonnaroo.
The 19th edition of the festival in Manchester, Tennessee is set for June 11th through the 14th. Tickets go on sale Thursday. Here are the highlights for the daily breakdown of the lineup.
June 11th: Devon Gilfillian and Larkin Poe.
June 12th: Tool, The 1975, Glass Animals, Young The Giant, Brittany Howard, Primus, Dashboard Confessional, Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40, Tones and I and Yola.
June 13th: Lizzo, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Dermot Kennedy, Mt. Joy and The Marcus King Band.
June 14th: Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Grace Potter, The Struts, Caamp and Orville Peck.
Check out the full line-up below: