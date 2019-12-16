Blue Bottle Coffee eliminating single-use cups from two cafes
Blue Bottle Coffee, an Oakland company with about 70 locations across the country, made a big announcement last week. Early next year, two of their Bay Area cafes will do away with single-use cups as the company plans to go zero waste across the board. Customers will either need to bring their own mug, order drinks for-here or put down a deposit for a reusable cup they can exchange for a clean one on their next visit or return for their deposit. If these pilots are successful, Blue Bottle plans to spread the single-use cup ban to other cafes. In explaining the decision, the CEO said that “Blue Bottle is not trying to dictate how you life your life. Blue Bottle is trying to challenge you to think about your consumption.
