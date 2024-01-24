101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Bills Fans Rally Behind Kicker Tyler Bass, Donate Over $100K to Animal Shelter After Playoff Loss

1.  A cop in New Jersey delivered a baby on the side of the road in a snowstorm last week.  And firefighters in Wisconsin delivered a baby in a McDonald’s parking lot, also in a snowstorm.  Both babies are doing great.  The McDonald’s kid’s name is Micah, but his parents are calling him “McFlurry”.

 

 

2.  A summer camp in Texas called Slumber Falls was about to be sold and turned into something else.  So a bunch of former campers launched a GoFundMe, pooled their money, and bought it themselves to keep it going.

 

 

3.  Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass got a lot of hate after a missed field goal ended their season on Sunday.  He even got DEATH THREATS.  But now Bills fans are making up for it by donating thousands in his name to a no-kill animal shelter.

 

 

It’s a cat rescue he’s involved with called the Ten Lives Club.  His jersey number is “2”, so fans have been calling in and donating $22 in his name.  On Monday and Tuesday alone, they raised over 100 GRAND.

 

 

(Here’s their post.)

 

 

