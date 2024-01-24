Bills Fans Rally Behind Kicker Tyler Bass, Donate Over $100K to Animal Shelter After Playoff Loss

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A cop in New Jersey delivered a baby on the side of the road in a snowstorm last week. And firefighters in Wisconsin delivered a baby in a McDonald’s parking lot, also in a snowstorm. Both babies are doing great. The McDonald’s kid’s name is Micah, but his parents are calling him “McFlurry”.

2. A summer camp in Texas called Slumber Falls was about to be sold and turned into something else. So a bunch of former campers launched a GoFundMe, pooled their money, and bought it themselves to keep it going.

3. Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass got a lot of hate after a missed field goal ended their season on Sunday. He even got DEATH THREATS. But now Bills fans are making up for it by donating thousands in his name to a no-kill animal shelter.

It’s a cat rescue he’s involved with called the Ten Lives Club. His jersey number is “2”, so fans have been calling in and donating $22 in his name. On Monday and Tuesday alone, they raised over 100 GRAND.

