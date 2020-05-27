Billie Eilish Releases Body-Shaming Video for Tour
Billie Eilish posted the video about body shaming that was played on her tour this spring.
“Not My Responsibility” was played during a break in between songs on the now scrapped trek. In it Eilish slowly removes layers of clothing before sinking into a dark liquid that consumes her. In a voicover on the clip she says, “Do you have opinions? About my opinions? About my music? About my clothes? About my body?.”
She closes the video by saying “Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”