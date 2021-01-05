Billie Eilish, Head and the Heart: Coolers for Crews
Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish and The Head and the Heart are among the artists that have customized Yeti coolers for a charity auction to raise money for road crews.
The One for the Roadies auction runs now through January 12th and all proceeds will benefit Crew Nation. Yeti will match all funds raised up to $100,000.
Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys autographed theirs and filled it with merch, while Eilish put her Blohsh logo on the outside of hers. Other acts that customized coolers include Phoebe Bridgers, Wilco, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, Finneas, Grace Potter, Fleet Foxes, My Morning Jacket and The Decemberists.
The first One for the Roadies auction took place in August and raised over $135,000 for out-of-work crews.