Best Idea Ever: American Rescue Dog Show
For rescue dogs, this is their day. Watch the first dog show that does not judge a dog on their breed, but rather their personality. Dogs do not have to be purebred to compete, and mutts are our favorites. The only requirement is that the dogs all be rescues.
This dog show will be showcasing the dogs’ best traits out of 10 categories. Rebecca Romijn and Rich Eisen are the hosts, and the program features some celebrities as the judges.
10 BEST OF CLASSES
Best Couch Potato
Best In Fetching
Best In Kissing
Best In Listening
Best In Senior Dog
Best In Snoring
Best In Special Needs
Best In Talking
Best In Underbite
Best In Wiggle Butt
Celebrity judge Ross Matthews states, “I love special needs dogs. I love an underbite and a crocked tooth. That is just how I roll.”
The top ten dogs, the winner of each group, will face off for the ultimate title, Best in Rescue. The Petco Foundation is providing $75,000 in non-profit grants to the winners.
The goal of the show is to raise awareness of rescue dogs and help find homes for all the homeless pets.
“It’s such an incredible idea for a show. It’s a chance to encourage people to ‘adopt, not shop,’ to showcase these unbelievable creatures and help end the epidemic of animal homelessness. A lot of people may not understand that there are so many beautiful dogs, pure breeds as well as mixed breeds, who need to be rescued,” Rebecca Romijn tells People.
You will get to know these rescue dogs on a deeper level as their rescue stories are shared. It is guaranteed to be a heart-warming event that will have you smiling and cheering for each competitor.
Rescue dogs range in personality and breed but fill our hearts and homes with joy. Now all dogs, no matter their pedigree, can compete in a dog show to demonstrate their unique traits.
Tune in for the American Rescue Dog Show on Hallmark Channel on February 19 at 8pm ET/PT.