Beef Jerky Bouquets…It’s A Brilliant Valentine’s Day Gift, But Are They Being Sexist?

The Manly Man company has come up with something unique for Valentine’s Day. They are advertising that you can buy that beef jerky loving person in your life a bouquet of a half dozen or a dozen beef jerky’s.

The description reads as follows, Manly Man Beef Jerky Flower bouquets are 100% edible and are truly made for that rugged one of a kind, hammer swinging, IPA drinking, duck hunting, beast of a man animal you call yours.

However, as a fan of beef jerky who would love this gift…why is it only being targeted for men? Is this commercial sexist? Watch and let us know.

