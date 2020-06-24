Artists asking Congress to support independent music venues
(Getty Images)
Artists including Maggie Rogers, Coldplay, Willie Nelson, and hundreds of others are going to bat for our independent music venues.
“The 600 artists sending the letter to Congress are joining more than 500 other touring artists and comedians with a combined social media presence exceeding 900 million who have urged their fans to have their voices heard at SaveOurStages.com. So far, people across America have written more than 500,000 emails asking Congress to #SaveOurStages.
The artists’ letter to Congress says, in part:
“We will know America is ‘back’ when our music venues are filled with fans safely enjoying concerts with abandon. The live music experience is inextricably tied to our nation’s cultural and economic fabric. In fact, 53 percent of Americans — that’s 172 million of us — attended a concert last year.”
