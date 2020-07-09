Another New Album from Pearl Jam?
Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam made a solo EP while under lockdown at his Montana home, and he’s hoping that means Pearl Jam could do the same thing.
He tells Spin, “Even if we have to do it, sort of like, separately. We have the technology, so I think we could do it like where it was all of us in a room as long as we had like a boy in a plastic bubble or Wayne Coyne Flaming Lips balls or something that we can play inside of those things. We all have plenty of time on our hands, so when the time is right, it shouldn’t be too hard. I’m sure everybody’s stockpiling riffs at this point.”
Pearl Jam was one of the first acts to postpone an entire tour due to the pandemic, and Ament says playing together remotely for the All in WA benefit last month made him think about how excited he was for that trek. “I hadn’t listened to any of the rehearsal stuff since we postponed the tour. It made me even more bummed out because I was like, ‘Man, that was really starting to sound great.’ And a song like ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants,’ like, that was such a studio project… You could hear it really forming more into who we are and how we play.”