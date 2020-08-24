Another Killers Album Next Year?
It’s only been a few days since The Killers gave us Imploding the Mirage, but it sounds like Brandon Flowers is already looking to add more music to their catalog.
In a recent converstation with NME, Flowers said “You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are. We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [producers Jonathon Rado and Shawn Everett. We did a week in Northern California.”
Flowers went on to say, “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.” Flowers predicted that it’ll be out in time for the 2021 summer shows. “I’m excited. It might be better than this one.”
