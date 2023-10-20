101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Alaska Wildlife Heroes Rescue Stranded Deer: Daring Four-Mile Swim to Safety!

Share
Alaska Wildlife Heroes Rescue Stranded Deer: Daring Four-Mile Swim to Safety!
Getty Images

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company   “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

 

1.  Wildlife officials in Alaska saved two young deer they found swimming four miles from shore.  It’s not that weird to see deer swimming from one island to the next.  But they were obviously in trouble, because they swam right up to the boat.

The officials helped them on board, dropped them off on dry land, and they ran off into the woods.  (Here’s the footage.)

 

2.  Have you ever ordered something small from Amazon like ChapStick, and it came in a box that was WAY bigger than necessary?  They’re finally doing something about that.

They’ve got a new system that makes custom paper bags and boxes for smaller products.  A fulfillment center near Cleveland just became the first to switch over to it.  It also means more of their packaging can be recycled.

 

3.  Talk about a gift that keeps on giving:  A couple in Kentucky had their anniversary and claimed a $1 MILLION lottery prize in the same week.  The husband bought the ticket and joked he got his wife a million bucks this year.

-Mitch-

 

www.shaneco.com

#Trending

1

Brand New Portland Project - Adult Male Blondes - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
2

Did Someone In Colorado Get Clear Video of BIGFOOT?? (Probably Not, But It Is Very Interesting Whatever It Is)
3

Wellness Wednesday - Signs you're overdoing it on sugar
4

Flight of Hope: Orphaned Manatees Embark on a Skyward Journey from Ohio to Florida for Rehabilitation and Release
5

Need A Costume Idea For Halloween?

Recently Played

Under YouFoo Fighters
8:13pm
JammingBob Marley
8:10pm
Take Me OutFranz Ferdinand
8:06pm
Sweater WeatherThe Neighbourhood
8:02pm
AlivePearl Jam
7:51pm
View Full Playlist